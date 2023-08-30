The time has come! Spanish players should now be able to fully enjoy Burnhouse Lane. Huge thanks to Lucía Rodríguez Rivas for putting lots of her time, effort and skill to make this happen!
Burnhouse Lane update for 30 August 2023
VERSION 1.3.2 - SPANISH TRANSLATION
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1846461 Depot 1846461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update