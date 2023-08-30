 Skip to content

Burnhouse Lane update for 30 August 2023

VERSION 1.3.2 - SPANISH TRANSLATION

Share · View all patches · Build 12067644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has come! Spanish players should now be able to fully enjoy Burnhouse Lane. Huge thanks to Lucía Rodríguez Rivas for putting lots of her time, effort and skill to make this happen!

