围城囚牢 update for 30 August 2023

8.30Update

30 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Archers have been removed from the list of playable classes for the Black Blade.
2.The Black Blade has been enhanced with a 10% lifesteal ability.
3.The early difficulty has been lowered, with two skeleton mages removed from the sixth level.
4.The attack power of the Hidden Blade has been increased from 8 to 10.

