1.Archers have been removed from the list of playable classes for the Black Blade.
2.The Black Blade has been enhanced with a 10% lifesteal ability.
3.The early difficulty has been lowered, with two skeleton mages removed from the sixth level.
4.The attack power of the Hidden Blade has been increased from 8 to 10.
围城囚牢 update for 30 August 2023
8.30Update
