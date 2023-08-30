- one-click moves option in Options->Controls: clicking on a card will instantly perform the best move with it
- a small hint action panel now gets displayed at the top: you can act on a shown hint, block a hint if it seems misguided or reset the list of blocked hints (keys A, B, C)
- fixes
NSFW Solitaire update for 30 August 2023
On-click move
