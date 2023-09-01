 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 1 September 2023

September 1 Update announcement

Last edited by Wendy

1, New life: There is no time limit for succubus and NPC teams, and you can team up to 4 people at the same time

2, new life: the people of the day will not be stolen and active attacks in the game, and reduce the bottleneck when breaking through

3, New life: Shura Heart: killing NPCS does not increase karma, killing people can get more cultivation and drop

  1. Killing the sorcerer now lowers karma

5, fix the pet to the peak may produce abnormal value BUG

  1. Fix the abnormal breakthrough probability of path center addition within 10 points

  2. Other BUG fixes and optimizations

