September 1 Update announcement

1, New life: There is no time limit for succubus and NPC teams, and you can team up to 4 people at the same time
2, new life: the people of the day will not be stolen and active attacks in the game, and reduce the bottleneck when breaking through
3, New life: Shura Heart: killing NPCS does not increase karma, killing people can get more cultivation and drop
- Killing the sorcerer now lowers karma
5, fix the pet to the peak may produce abnormal value BUG
-
Fix the abnormal breakthrough probability of path center addition within 10 points
-
Other BUG fixes and optimizations
Changed files in this update