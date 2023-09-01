September 1 Update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12067465 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 01:09:21 UTC by Wendy

1, New life: There is no time limit for succubus and NPC teams, and you can team up to 4 people at the same time

2, new life: the people of the day will not be stolen and active attacks in the game, and reduce the bottleneck when breaking through

3, New life: Shura Heart: killing NPCS does not increase karma, killing people can get more cultivation and drop

Killing the sorcerer now lowers karma

5, fix the pet to the peak may produce abnormal value BUG