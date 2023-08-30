- Constellation: Upgrade per Luminous Gem changed from 4%,2%,4% to 3% per level.
- Fixed a bug that prevented new Hidden Rifts room from appearing in most cases.
- Fixed the wrong images used for icon and sketch of the Sunstroke skill.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Starpowder item from working properly.
- Fixed another issue that prevented the run modification menu from appearing if previously unlocked.
- Fixed a bug that caused the codex entries prompt to trigger when collecting herbalist items.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the fresh indicator to not be present on items even though they are fresh when you purchase them.
- Fixed several minor visual bugs.
Spiritfall update for 30 August 2023
Version 0.10.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
