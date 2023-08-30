 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiritfall update for 30 August 2023

Version 0.10.16

Share · View all patches · Build 12067392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Constellation: Upgrade per Luminous Gem changed from 4%,2%,4% to 3% per level.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented new Hidden Rifts room from appearing in most cases.
  • Fixed the wrong images used for icon and sketch of the Sunstroke skill.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Starpowder item from working properly.
  • Fixed another issue that prevented the run modification menu from appearing if previously unlocked.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the codex entries prompt to trigger when collecting herbalist items.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the fresh indicator to not be present on items even though they are fresh when you purchase them.
  • Fixed several minor visual bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1835241 Depot 1835241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1835242 Depot 1835242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link