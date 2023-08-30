Update 0.5.744

Hello Everyone,
Pleasee checkout patch note below.
All the fixes and addons are present both in demo/openalpha version and in the Full version that you can get from [ Indiegala Website](store.steampowered.com).
Only difference in demo is that once you manage to exit sewers the demo ends.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Flying assets for several objects in the map
- Changed dialogue UI from "Press Interact" to "Press E"
- Changed a BS in DT_PlayerAnimations that didn't cause uzi to aim
- Shrine collisions fix
- Removed rope from the crusher
- Concurency settings for tech guy so he wont talk overhimself
- adding tech guys VO to some anims
- tweaks to music for panel gameplay
- ElectricSubstationPanel setup
- Hunters Specific Idle Positioning
- Fix Spider and Worm UI in quicktime event
- Fix ammo quantity bug on helmet UI
New Features
- Placed more cars
- Added Car Markers
- New electrical panel
- Added Crosshair "under stress" effect
- Added Stress for uzi weapon
- voice overs for tech guy
Changed files in this update