Update 0.5.744

Hello Everyone,

Pleasee checkout patch note below.

All the fixes and addons are present both in demo/openalpha version and in the Full version that you can get from [ Indiegala Website](store.steampowered.com).

Only difference in demo is that once you manage to exit sewers the demo ends.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Flying assets for several objects in the map

Changed dialogue UI from "Press Interact" to "Press E"

Changed a BS in DT_PlayerAnimations that didn't cause uzi to aim

Shrine collisions fix

Removed rope from the crusher

Concurency settings for tech guy so he wont talk overhimself

adding tech guys VO to some anims

tweaks to music for panel gameplay

ElectricSubstationPanel setup

Hunters Specific Idle Positioning

Fix Spider and Worm UI in quicktime event

Fix ammo quantity bug on helmet UI

New Features