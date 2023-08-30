 Skip to content

Vorax update for 30 August 2023

Update 0.5.744

Update 0.5.744

Last edited by Wendy

All the fixes and addons are present both in demo/openalpha version and in the Full version that you can get from [ Indiegala Website](store.steampowered.com).

Only difference in demo is that once you manage to exit sewers the demo ends.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Flying assets for several objects in the map
  • Changed dialogue UI from "Press Interact" to "Press E"
  • Changed a BS in DT_PlayerAnimations that didn't cause uzi to aim
  • Shrine collisions fix
  • Removed rope from the crusher
  • Concurency settings for tech guy so he wont talk overhimself
  • adding tech guys VO to some anims
  • tweaks to music for panel gameplay
  • ElectricSubstationPanel setup
  • Hunters Specific Idle Positioning
  • Fix Spider and Worm UI in quicktime event
  • Fix ammo quantity bug on helmet UI

New Features

  • Placed more cars
  • Added Car Markers
  • New electrical panel
  • Added Crosshair "under stress" effect
  • Added Stress for uzi weapon
  • voice overs for tech guy

