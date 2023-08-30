Unsolved Case Release 1.3.2
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where a pencil could be dragged out of bounds.
- Fixed the backup matchmaker IP address.
- Improved error messages.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Unsolved Case Release 1.3.2
Bug Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update