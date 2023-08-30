Balance and quality of life improvements

Here's a list of all the changes.
Bigger changes:
- most healing skills now remove negative status effects
- every time you pick up a never before seen item it will be shown as new in the inventory until you examine it (upon loading an old save all items will be shown as new)
Balance:
- leveling up removes most negative status effects
- nightmares are less likely to happen
- friendly bite removes some poisons
- changed some item prices
- mint gum now removes most negative status effects
- added mint gum to some shops
- changed chillaxitve so it prevents anxiety and others for 10 turns
- removed A BUNCH of late game enemies
New features and fixes:
- certain NPCs have reworked text reflected by the new update
- instead of having to press a specific key at the start of battle to view a list of all negative status effects there is now a command you can select at the start of battle (before selecting the command to fight) to view the list
- you may also view the list from the stats screen
- how much EXP needed to next level is now immediatley shown upon entering the menu
- grammar fixes
- pink mushroom no longer edable after you've done the tutorial
- toxic kid can no longer cause intoxication
- prevented the use of souls on party members that don't gain EXP
- scorched plains now has a map
- minor bug fixes
- if jean&jackie dead then final spike puzzles inactive
- when you have sailors you no longer have random encounters
- if you skipped the tutorial the red baloons are now removed
- fixed key bindings in lagfree
Changes that may contain spoilers:
- executioner now gives executioners blade as first reward
- guards no longer spawn in party palace after war
- detox now heals puppet
Changed depots in newlagfree branch