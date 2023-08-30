 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Misery Street update for 30 August 2023

Balance and quality of life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12067150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's a list of all the changes.

Bigger changes:

  • most healing skills now remove negative status effects
  • every time you pick up a never before seen item it will be shown as new in the inventory until you examine it (upon loading an old save all items will be shown as new)

Balance:

  • leveling up removes most negative status effects
  • nightmares are less likely to happen
  • friendly bite removes some poisons
  • changed some item prices
  • mint gum now removes most negative status effects
  • added mint gum to some shops
  • changed chillaxitve so it prevents anxiety and others for 10 turns
  • removed A BUNCH of late game enemies

New features and fixes:

  • certain NPCs have reworked text reflected by the new update
  • instead of having to press a specific key at the start of battle to view a list of all negative status effects there is now a command you can select at the start of battle (before selecting the command to fight) to view the list
  • you may also view the list from the stats screen
  • how much EXP needed to next level is now immediatley shown upon entering the menu
  • grammar fixes
  • pink mushroom no longer edable after you've done the tutorial
  • toxic kid can no longer cause intoxication
  • prevented the use of souls on party members that don't gain EXP
  • scorched plains now has a map
  • minor bug fixes
  • if jean&jackie dead then final spike puzzles inactive
  • when you have sailors you no longer have random encounters
  • if you skipped the tutorial the red baloons are now removed
  • fixed key bindings in lagfree

Changes that may contain spoilers:

  • executioner now gives executioners blade as first reward
  • guards no longer spawn in party palace after war
  • detox now heals puppet

Changed depots in newlagfree branch

View more data in app history for build 12067150
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link