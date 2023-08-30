Battle of Guardians Update: August MAJOR UPDATE!

We are proud to announce the fulfillment of our promise to the Battle of Guardians community through extensive research and development aimed at elevating the game's quality. The highly anticipated newest version of Battle of Guardians is now available, featuring a major update. Our primary focus has been on refining and perfecting two standout characters, who exemplify the highest standards of excellence within the Battle of Guardians. Furthermore, we have introduced a host of impressive features that are certain to leave our supportive players in the community awestruck. Your continued support has been instrumental in shaping this release, and we are excited for you to experience the incredible enhancements in Battle of Guardians.

As we continue to develop and fine-tune the game, we genuinely value the feedback and input you share with us. We want to express our gratitude for your patience and understanding as we work diligently to address any bugs or issues that may arise during this early access demo of Battle of Guardians. Your ongoing support is immensely appreciated, and we sincerely hope that you have a fantastic time exploring the latest version of Battle of Guardians.

New UI

Get ready to witness a stunning transformation in Battle of Guardians with our exciting new UI update! Brace yourself for a visually captivating experience that takes gameplay to new heights. Immerse yourself in a sleek and intuitive interface that elevates your interaction with the game. From streamlined menus to vibrant visual elements, every aspect has been meticulously redesigned to enhance your gaming journey. Lose yourself in the immersive world of Battle of Guardians like never before as you navigate through the revamped UI, effortlessly accessing crucial information, customization options, and exciting features. Prepare to be blown away by the seamless integration of form and function, where style meets substance in this remarkable UI update. Step into a realm of awe-inspiring visuals and unparalleled user experience that will keep you hooked from the very first moment. Get ready to embark on an epic adventure with Battle of Guardians' captivating new UI!

Before



After



P1 & P2 In-Game Status

Ignite your gameplay with the ultimate clarity solution! Thanks to invaluable input from our incredible community, we've unleashed an electrifying new feature that eradicates all confusion on the battlefield. No longer will you struggle to differentiate your character from your opponent's; behold the power of the dynamic arrow indicator! Join the ranks of Battle of Guardians, where every clash becomes a visually stunning spectacle, and seize your moment to shine amidst the pulsating chaos of combat. Get ready to conquer with confidence and embark on an epic journey like never before!

Character Status

Prepare for an exhilarating character selection experience like never before! Say goodbye to confusion and embrace the power of knowledge with our latest update in Battle of Guardians. Introducing an electrifying feature that unveils the hidden depths of each character's Attack, intelligence, health right at your fingertips. As you embark on the thrilling journey of choosing your champion, seize the opportunity to study their unique status and unlock their true potential. But heed the warning: time waits for no one! Keep your wits about you, for the timer continues its relentless march forward as you make your selection. Dive into the heart-pounding action, armed with a newfound understanding of your chosen hero's capabilities. The battle for dominance awaits, so choose wisely, and let your mastery of character knowledge pave the path to victory in Battle of Guardians!

Friends

Your invaluable feedback has fueled our dedication to crafting the ultimate Battle of Guardians experience! Today, we are thrilled to introduce a highly anticipated feature: Friends! In the latest version, you can now forge powerful connections with fellow warriors, creating a close-knit community within the game. Embrace the camaraderie as you search for other players using their usernames and send friend requests to those you wish to bond with. Friendship knows no bounds, and you have the power to accept or reject friend requests, as well as remove friends from your list at any time. Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey, surrounded by trusted allies who will stand by your side as you conquer the realm in epic 1v1 battles. Let the bonds of friendship lead you to victory in the exhilarating world of Battle of Guardians!

Kindly be aware that this feature is exclusively accessible to players who have logged in using their email accounts. If a player is using a guest account to log in, the option to add other players as friends or respond to friend requests will not be available. In such cases, players will be prompted to link their account to an email address in order to utilize this feature.

Search Player

If you're seeking to add a player as a friend, here's a simple guide to initiate the process by searching their username. Please make sure, the username is correct including the uppercase and lowercase. Follow these steps, and for visual assistance, refer to the accompanying images below.

Go to “ADD FRIEND” tab then you can search player to invite and see all your friend requests.







Add Player

Once you've located the player you're searching for, simply click on the "Add Friend" button to initiate the friend request. After this step, all that's left to do is wait for the player to accept your request.

Accept or Reject Friend Request

Friend List

Once your friend request is accepted, your friends will become visible in the friend list tab. This dedicated space empowers you with choices: you can opt to remove a friend from your list if needed, or channel your camaraderie into thrilling PVP battles by inviting them to engage in epic duels. Your journey in Battle of Guardians becomes even more exhilarating as you forge alliances and challenge your friends to prove your prowess as the ultimate guardian of the realms.

Remove Friend : When you remove a friend, their name disappears from both your friend list and theirs. But don't worry, you can always send them a friend request again if you want to.

Invite Battle : Once you invite a friend to a PVP battle, you'll need to wait for their answer.

If they accept your invitation, you both enter the game and battle.

If they decline your invitation, you can invite them again

If they didn’t response within 10 seconds, the invite is automatically declined, and you can send it again.

Invite Friend to Tournament

Introducing another exciting addition to our friend-related features! You can now extend invitations to your friends to join the tournaments you've organized. It's important to remember that you can exclusively invite friends from your friend list, so ensure that you're already connected with them. For a more comprehensive understanding, refer to the accompanying pictures highlighting the specifics.

Start by clicking the "Invite Friends" button in the list.

Next, choose your friend from your friend list to send an invitation.

After that, you'll need to wait for your friend's response to your invitation. They have a window of 10 seconds to response. If they didn’t response within 10 seconds, the invite is automatically declined, and you can send it again.

Important note: If a player accepts an invitation but the tournament room is already at full capacity, they won't be able to join the room. In such cases, the player who joins the room first will have the opportunity to participate.

Global Player

Tired of facing the same opponents? Brace yourself for an exciting new era in Battle of Guardians with the Global Player feature! Prepare to take on warriors from all corners of the globe, engaging in thrilling battles with players online. Forge new alliances as you add skilled fighters to your friend list, expanding your network across the world. Embrace the spirit of global camaraderie as you chat with fellow players in the global chat, exchanging strategies and forming bonds. And the excitement doesn't end there! With the power of Global Player, you can now join epic championships alongside these newfound friends, facing challenges and conquering the realms together. The world is your arena, and the journey to greatness awaits as you connect with players worldwide in the epic realm of Battle of Guardians!







Global Player Section : Within this section, you will find a comprehensive list of players who are part of the Global Player Menu. It's important to note that only those who are part of this menu will have their names displayed on the Global Player List.

Championship Section : Dive into the excitement of championship battles with this dedicated section. All available championship rooms are conveniently listed here. You're welcome to join the 4-player or 8-player rooms, and while we're tirelessly working on introducing the highly anticipated 16 dan 32 championship rooms, we appreciate your patience in the meantime.

Global Chat Section : Behold the crown jewel of this update - the Global Chat. Immerse yourself in lively conversations with players from around the world. Here, you can forge connections, discuss strategies, and engage in meaningful interactions. However, kindly note that any usage of inappropriate language will be automatically censored to ensure a positive gaming environment.

Add Friend Tab : This tab is your gateway to building alliances. Search for fellow players to extend friend invitations and manage your pending friend requests with ease.

Friend List Tab: This is your personal hub for managing friendships. View your complete friend list, and from here, you have the flexibility to remove friends or extend invitations for exhilarating PVP battles.

Offline Mode

Unleash the power of Battle of Guardians even when the internet goes down! In the absence of internet, players can still engage in the thrilling PVE mode, which includes various modes such as Story, Training, and VS CPU. These modes offer exciting gameplay experiences and allow players to progress through the game's narrative and sharpen their skills against computer-controlled opponents.

However, it's important to note that certain multiplayer features such as PvP (Player vs. Player) battles, Championship mode, Global Player interactions, and accessing Player Profiles require an internet connection to access. Additionally, accessing the leaderboard to compare your progress with other players also requires an active internet connection. These online features add a competitive element and enable players to test their skills against real opponents, connect with others in the Global Player community, and climb the ranks on the leaderboard.

So, while offline play is possible in certain game modes, the full multiplayer experience, Global Player interactions, Player Profile access, and leaderboard functionality are only available when connected to the internet. Battle of Guardians offers a variety of engaging gameplay options to cater to different preferences and circumstances.

Are you a first-time player without an internet connection? No need to fret – you can kick off your gaming journey by logging in as a guest and enjoy offline play right from the start.

Online Features

Before we delve into the core aspects of online and offline modes, we'd like to emphasize that certain online features remain inaccessible while you're in offline mode. These encompass:

PVP Online

Championship

Global Player

Player Profile

Leaderboard

These stipulations hold true:

If you're in offline mode with an available internet connection and you aim to access online features, a popup will emerge, inquiring whether you wish to engage in online mode. This particular scenario is applicable only if you've logged in using a Guest account.

If you're in offline mode without an internet connection and you attempt to access online features, a notification will be triggered. This applies to both Guest accounts and personal accounts.

Online to Offline

What if you've logged in with an internet connection, but suddenly lose it in the middle of something? No need to fret – you can freely navigate through various menus, except those with online features.

Now, what occurs when you're engaged in multiplayer gameplay like PVP online or a championship match, and your internet connection drops unexpectedly? In such cases, you'll be returned to the Main Menu. However, rest assured that once your connection is restored, you'll automatically rejoin the ongoing gameplay if the match is still in progress.

Offline to Online

Upon regaining your connection after being offline, you'll encounter different scenarios:

If you were logged in as a Guest (without your own account) and find yourself not engaged in gameplay, a popup will prompt you to play online. Opting for "yes" will log you out, allowing you to relogin using your account. On the other hand, choosing "no" will keep you in offline mode.

For those who logged in using their personal accounts and are not currently in gameplay, an automatic reconnection to the main menu will take place, rendering you online and granting access to online features.

If you're in the midst of gameplay when your connection returns, you won't experience an automatic reconnection or a prompt to play online. However, upon returning to the main menu, if you logged in using your own account, an automatic reconnection will occur, and if you're logged in as a guest, a popup will ask if you wish to go online. It's important to note that as long as you're immersed in gameplay, you'll continue in offline mode.

Battle of Guardians seamlessly adapts to your connectivity status, offering a dynamic and enjoyable gaming experience.

Auto-Login

If you've already played Battle of Guardians on your device and haven't logged out, the next time you open the game, whether you have internet or not, you'll find yourself automatically logged into your account. This happens as long as you're using the same device. For more detailed guidance, take a look at this video.

However, remember that this automatic login won't work if you try to open the game on a device that isn't yours. It's a convenient feature for your device, but always be careful on other devices.

Rare & Ultra Rare Character

Exciting news for Battle of Guardians fans! Our latest update features a fresh batch of Rare and Ultra Rare characters, each with their own modified costumes. Please note that Rare and Ultra Rare characters require a one-time purchase to use in battle, but once acquired, they are yours to keep forever. As with our previous Rare and Ultra Rare characters, each new addition adds a thrilling dynamic to the battlefield. So why wait? Join the battle now and experience the power and prowess of our latest Rare and Ultra Rare characters in Battle of Guardians!





VFX

VFX Basic Move

At Battle of Guardians, tireless dedication drives our pursuit of excellence. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of improvement, delving into both functional and visual enhancements to elevate your gaming experience. Among the many exciting updates, we've devoted several weeks to perfecting the visual aspect, specifically focusing on the VFX for attack moves during Basic Movement. Brace yourself for a mesmerizing display of power and spectacle, as each attack now dazzles with enhanced visual brilliance. It's all part of our relentless quest to ensure every aspect of the game is a captivating and thrilling adventure.

Kindly direct your attention to the videos below for a visual depiction of these notable differences.

Before

After

VFX Skill

Expanding our commitment to visual excellence, we're thrilled to share that our efforts haven't been confined to just the VFX for basic moves. We've extended our focus to the realm of skills as well. Prepare to be captivated by the intensified visual effects that now accompany every skill in Battle of Guardians. As you unleash your character's unique abilities, brace yourself for an immersive spectacle that adds a new layer of excitement to the gameplay. However, please be aware that the VFX Skill implementation is a work in progress and currently applies to only half of the characters with released skills. As a result, you'll experience a mix of both old and new VFX Skill effects across the character roster. To gain a better understanding of this captivating transformation, we encourage you to view the provided videos showcasing the remarkable differences before and after the enhancements.

Before





After

Balancing Characters

Have you ever sensed an imbalance among certain characters compared to others? In the latest iteration of Battle of Guardians, we've taken proactive steps to address this concern head-on by meticulously refining and harmonizing each character's attributes. We've conducted comprehensive adjustments to their Health, Mobility, Technique, Power, and Range to cultivate a truly immersive and satisfying gameplay experience.

Health: This metric gauges the resilience of every character when facing enemy attacks.

Technique: It measures the stamina a character possesses during both in attack and when under attack.

Power: This quantifies the damage inflicted by each character's attacks upon their adversaries.

Range: Indicating the extent of a character's long-distance attacks.

Mobility: This reflects a character's attack speed and agility on the battlefield.

To grant you a lucid insight into the meticulous rebalancing and refining undertaken for each character, we cordially invite you to delve into our videos that vividly showcase these transformative changes. As these improvements become second nature, you'll be empowered to strategize anew and confidently engage in thrilling competitions against players from across the globe. It's time to seize the reins, embrace the revitalized Battle of Guardians, and forge your path to victory with unparalleled assurance.

Health

Stat 1

Stat 3

Technique

Stat 1

Stat 3

Range

Stat 1

Stat 3

Mobility

Stat 1

Stat 3

Hardware Requirement

We’ve update our hardware requirements due to latest Quality Improvement which affect the game feel and requirement.

Minimum Requirement

OS : Windows 10

Processor : Intel Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 5 4600H

Ram : 8 GB

GPU : Nvidia GTX 1050Ti or AMD RX 570

Recommended Specs

OS : Windows 10

Processor : Intel Core i7 11700 or Ryzen 7 4800H

Ram : 16 GB

GPU : Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD RX 6600 XT

Check this out the detail of the update : https://vine-hub-bfe.notion.site/BATTLE-OF-GUARDIANS-DOCUMENTATION-RND-Ver-August-2023-7c9df385f33b4341811c7488fcf859cc?pvs=4