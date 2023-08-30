- Added Linux + Steam Deck support
- Added further controller support
- Added new mode "Rush Hour" (A more challanging mode with more traffic)
- Fixed some car models
- Adjusted some car physics
Highway Speeder update for 30 August 2023
Summer Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
