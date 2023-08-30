 Skip to content

Highway Speeder update for 30 August 2023

Summer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12067039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Linux + Steam Deck support
  • Added further controller support
  • Added new mode "Rush Hour" (A more challanging mode with more traffic)
  • Fixed some car models
  • Adjusted some car physics

