Draft of Darkness update for 30 August 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.1

Build 12066939

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix patch with some level gen improvements and fixes:

  • Added tooltips for conditions and status effects mentioned in status effects.
  • (Card/Crossbow) Head Shot: Base Dmg 0.3x->0.6x, Crit. Multiplier 8->3
  • (Item) Cat Collar: Health restore 1->2.
  • Increased loot chest count for the Streets and Factory areas (10-15 to 15.)
  • Increased loot chest count for the Lair area (10-15 to 20.)
  • "Surveillance Camera" event encounter can now be fled. Now always spawns farther away from the start position of the map. Agility requirement is lowered (8->5.)
  • "Reflection" events now won't block paths and they can all be re-visited after being left.
  • "Locked Cages" event items can no longer have the resource they are worth as their cost.
  • Fixed a bug causing paths to be blocked by scenery or events.
  • Fixed a bug causing the "Sentinel", "Flashlight Specialist" and "Spray Gun Specialist" achievements to unlock all at once.
  • Fixed a rare crash occurring at the end of an encounter.
  • Fixed card damage preview values being shown wrong when using cards that would cause a weapon swap.
  • Changed the description of "Confusion".
  • Reduced the count of some of the scenery objects that spawn in the Lair lab section.
  • Fixed a decal being placed wrong in the Lair area.

