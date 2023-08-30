Update Notes for Patch v1.0.1

Fix patch with some level gen improvements and fixes:
- Added tooltips for conditions and status effects mentioned in status effects.
- (Card/Crossbow) Head Shot: Base Dmg 0.3x->0.6x, Crit. Multiplier 8->3
- (Item) Cat Collar: Health restore 1->2.
- Increased loot chest count for the Streets and Factory areas (10-15 to 15.)
- Increased loot chest count for the Lair area (10-15 to 20.)
- "Surveillance Camera" event encounter can now be fled. Now always spawns farther away from the start position of the map. Agility requirement is lowered (8->5.)
- "Reflection" events now won't block paths and they can all be re-visited after being left.
- "Locked Cages" event items can no longer have the resource they are worth as their cost.
- Fixed a bug causing paths to be blocked by scenery or events.
- Fixed a bug causing the "Sentinel", "Flashlight Specialist" and "Spray Gun Specialist" achievements to unlock all at once.
- Fixed a rare crash occurring at the end of an encounter.
- Fixed card damage preview values being shown wrong when using cards that would cause a weapon swap.
- Changed the description of "Confusion".
- Reduced the count of some of the scenery objects that spawn in the Lair lab section.
- Fixed a decal being placed wrong in the Lair area.
