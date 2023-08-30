 Skip to content

Book of Hours update for 30 August 2023

Teeny patchlet 2023.8.g.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12066935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Teeny patchlet, most importantly addressing what one bug reporter described as 'Mr Crab's Bad Day'

  • Chimeric Larva now develops into, not produces, Perilous Imago
  • Franklin speaks Latin
  • Added a missing requirement to the hidden ending (it was less hidden than it should have been)
  • Circumstances now disappear in Numa; numina make it clear that they will <i>only</i> disappear in Numa.
  • 'Multitudinous' books are identified.
  • Once an attuned Skill has been used to evolve Soul, it gets an Attunement Fulfilled marker so you don't need to keep futzing around with it.
  • Fixed that disturbing crab glitch. You know the one. Count yourself lucky if you don't. Poor Carkifer.
  • Smoothed out zoom step movement, added a little easing

