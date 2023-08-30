This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Temporary Server Maintenance will take place on 8/31.

For more information, please refer to the following.

8/31 Temporary Server Maintenance Notice

Maintenance Time

August 31, 2023 12:00 ~ 14:00 (KST, UTC+9)

*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Match-Making Closing Time

August 31, 2023 11:00 (KST, UTC+9) ~

During Maintenance

You cannot log into the game during maintenance. Ongoing games will end during maintenance.

Maintenance Details

Issue where Revenant's "Storm of Bullets (Q-Skill)" cannot be used against non-hero targets such as Jungle monsters and T-ons in Quick Battle, Competitive, Custom Game with 2 or more players, and AI Battle

Issue where the total damage increase value and total damage are different in the skill description of Howitzer's "Howitzer's Showtime! (R-Skill)"

Issue where the total damage increase value and total damage are different in the skill description of The Fey's "Forest's Will (RMB-Skill)"

Issue where the total damage increase value and total damage are different in the skill description of Belica's "Ground Collapse (Q-Skill)"

Issue where the total damage increase value and total damage are different in the skill description of Aurora's "Glacial Barrier (E-Skill)"

Issue where Adele's "Let Me Hold You (Q-Skill)", when hit twice on the same target, prevents both the caster and the target from moving

Issue where Howitzer's "Howitzer's Showtime! (R-Skill)" Damage is applied abnormally

Issue where if a player is unable to enter a game properly, their icon displays abnormally on the Minimap

Issue where pressing the number pad [ * ] in the lobby causes a crash

Issue where the Quick Shop for Starting Items does not display when entering the game for the first time

Issue where the Mana Cost for the LMB-Skill of all heroes displays as “88”

Issue where the filters for [Quick Battle, Competitive, AI Battle] do not work in the [Profile] > [Battle Record] window in the lobby

*The [Issue where when a group of 2 or more players enter Custom Game and a specific player dodges during the draft window, the remaining players, excluding the dodging player, are taken back to the lobby instead of the waiting screen] will be fixed through a future Update.

Maintenance schedule and details are subject to change.

The game will not be accessible while maintenance is in progress.

Please note that the game in progress will be turned off when maintenance begins.

Please log out safely before maintenance starts.

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.

Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.