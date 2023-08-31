Patch 0.1.1 Incoming! ☄️

Patch Notes 0.1.1

Hi Spacefarers!

Thanks again for all of your wonderful and kind support over the past week and a bit. We’ve received incredible feedback from you all and it's one of the key reasons we chose to have an Early Access period for this game. Building a game with a huge vision like ours takes more than just a passionate, scrappy dev team - the support you’ve given us as players makes us confident we’ll be able to make this every bit the game we - and you - envision.

Next week we’ll zoom out, look to the stars, and share a little bit of a vision of what’s to come. Stay tuned for more on that.

But, to today’s patch! We’ve got a whole host of QoL fixes in this one. Hopefully this will begin to improve some of the pain points that you’ve been experiencing. There are some bigger picture ones that are going to take us more than a week to fully address - some require system reworks, and things like UI/UX changes will take a little more time to get 100% right -but we feel really confident that you’ll see this patch as an example of how closely we are paying attention to your feedback. The next update is currently slated for October, and the plan is for that to have QoL fixes but also a few new features. We’re monitoring things closely, and if we feel that plan needs to change to prioritise the fixes, we’ll make sure to keep you informed!

So, here goes…

Big Ones

The Mannequin Bug should be resolved! The issue that was causing the crew to be stuck should now be fixed. This was a pretty complex bug, so there’s a chance there could be one or two instances where it is still present - please do let us know if you see anything so we can jump in on it!

Crew now have a new mood - Focused. We’re going to continue to tweak this mood and its impacts, and explain it a little more clearly for new players in the next patch, but for now it is another tool in your Captain’s arsenal. Right now it's in its early form, but we wanted to have it in the game to begin iterating on this.

We’ve added more Officer Orders to give more control over prioritizing power generation and other resource processing. AKA the crew will be more likely to specifically do what you need them to - this one isn’t a complete and total overhaul to the system but a step towards making prioritisation more effective for players.

The issue where fire was rapidly spreading and burning crew members to a crisp way too quickly in Custom Games has been addressed.

Hold to Recall for Active Missions will now work.

Issues where the game was crashed will now be resolved. We’re going to keep an eye on performance related issues in general, and keep tweaking this to improve the experience for everybody.

Resolved a bug where attempting to reload the most recent save after end game will break the save file.

We’ve also buffed Inspire so we don’t see quite so many people spiralling into despair.

The priority of Cooking has been increased, and the Supply division will now cook meals even when a large amount of hauling is required. Turns out people need food to live, who knew.

We’ve addressed the issue where the Feedback button wasn’t showing for some players. If you play this update and still can’t see it, please alert a friendly LoG person straight away!

Twitch Integration bugs - the Twitch button not showing up, and crew volunteer draws not completing, have been fixed.

Save Load & Pause

There were one or two lingering save issues folks were very infrequently experiencing - we’ve cleared up all of the ones we’ve found.

We’ve fixed an issue where loading a save containing dead crew would not spawn body bags.

Resolved the bug where loading the last save could break the starmap.

We've fixed an issue where some players were unable to reach the end condition of the Forever Star.

Gameplay

We’ve fixed an issue where away missions could fail to return if a spacecraft lost their tech upgrade back on the Catalina.

Sometimes, if folks spammed in and out of Build Mode, they were not able to enter back in again. This is now fixed!

There was a small bug where pressing “View Away Mission” after the mission returned while you had Build Mode open would result in a softlock for the player. That is now fixed.

Fixed a bug where the Officer Advice for overdrawn resources appeared even after those resources were fulfilled.

In-game character pop-ups (the PiPs) should now show the title of the crew member beneath their name so you have more context.

Resolved the bug where Away Missions wouldn’t collect water.

The combat officer will now offer some more advice when the Zutopans board your ship, so you can understand how Magenta alert works a little better when you first start up a game. We’re sure if you’re reading these notes you already know, but this is for future players!

Fixed some build mode issues like Nuclear Reactors sometimes invalidating build plans, removing a wall occasionally did not remove the buildable on it, actions were present when objects had not yet been built, etc.

Gamepad

Pressing R3 to sort crew is now working.

Sometimes Gamepad would switch back to KBM and break inputs - we’ve addressed this issue now.

Adjusted the Input Prompts to be in the correct order.

Some visual improvements: navigation through the Character History and selection screens.

There were some non-mannequin related issues of crew getting stuck around certain objects that have also been fixed.

Improved the efficiency of tap input as an interaction for low latency devices.

Visual

UI Improvements have been rolled out to the ship log, character history, order system, officer advice, etc. This will be an ongoing process and not an overnight fix, but we’ll continue to make tweaks to this over time based on your feedback.

The inverted knees bug, also known as the Broken Leg bug or the Ostrich Bug, is partially fixed in some places. There’s still some lingering aggressive leg action happening for things like when people are hauling. They’re taking the mandate “lift with your knees” very seriously.

We’ve fixed some issues where Newsfeed items overrun their designated space in the main menu.

We’ve tuned down the filter effect that happens when you pause or fast forward so it's a little less intense for folks.

More visual improvements: buttons to exit being on the right hand side, buttons resized and correct font applied, black lines around speech bubbles and things like that.

The Discord and Twitch button layout was not dynamic, now it is!

The turret burst fire now is oneshot and more beam-ish. We are not elaborating on this one, you've just got to see it for yourself.

Crew images disappearing from the manifest (and re-appearing on top of other crew images) has mostly been resolved - some crew may still insist on being held like they are in a baby carrier.

O2 Scrubbers now display better visual feedback on their operational state. We are sure you will agree it’s important to know when the oxygen has been turned off.

Minor

Resolved a bug where the Journey Screen Button would do a little glitchy dancey dance when a cursor hovered over it.

Updated some legal splash copy. We don’t want to get in trouble with the law, we’re already dealing with enough escaping the scourge of Pleiades.

Improved text strings, un-stuck some counters and improved localization.

Removed the bug where double clicking the south button on “Play Tutorial”’s confirmation message would make it stay on screen when going in game

The stretchy arm bug that occurs while cooking is sadly resolved. Pour one out for a player fave.

We’ve addressed an issue where civilians would get into their underwear and then refuse to put clothes on again. No nudie runs allowed on the Catalina.

We’ve done a balance on skin and hair tones so they match exactly (long live the Princess’ hair!)

The Sauna would sometimes have a black square when booting the game. That’s now fixed.

Resolved the bug where SFX would play from the 2D printer as soon as its placed

Resolved the bug where crew who became unassigned from a Shuttle are visible through decks.

Ham should now not get stuck in the soda machine for so long that it causes the entire ship to get dehydrated and die. Ham will still get stuck, that part is a feature. Just not forever. No hogging the soda machine (sorry).

Of course, this patch doesn’t cover every single issue that players have been encountering. We’ll keep our Known Issues section updated with everything we’re currently working on, so check that out if you want a more comprehensive list. But for now, here’s the top bugs we’re grappling with:

Asteroid belt turning players’ runs into Ultra Hardcore mode

Crew still not taking care of their needs as well as we’d like (not eating, drinking etc)

Unconscious crew not being removed from spacecrafts

Crew sometimes getting stuck while trying to construct things

Metal extractors sometimes not being operated after a long play session

Building stuff too closely to walls and each other causing pathfinding issues (for now the workaround is to give as much space as possible to objects you place)

Feedback form not being accessible while in the Journey Screen or Character Picker screens

Robots are still very depressed. We’re still working on how to make them happy.

That’s all for this patch - thanks again if you’ve gotten this far! We’ll see you in the forums and in the Discord.

Keeping your Hope bars full,

Chan and the LoG Team <3

