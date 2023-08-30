-
Optimized the position of name-timer to better pay attention to the enemy's eaten pieces in shogi or other chess games
-
Optimized the function of recording interface, added drag bars to more intuitively move to the desired number of steps
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 30 August 2023
20230830 V1.1.1 version update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2472141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update