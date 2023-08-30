 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 30 August 2023

20230830 V1.1.1 version update instructions

Build 12066865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized the position of name-timer to better pay attention to the enemy's eaten pieces in shogi or other chess games

  2. Optimized the function of recording interface, added drag bars to more intuitively move to the desired number of steps

