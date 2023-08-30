Light Speed Ride Out v0.34 is live!

This update includes several bug fixes and a multitude of new passive items with unique abilities. As usual, this update also introduces a new ship. The new ship and the passive items can be researched in the colony ship.

Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.

Join us on Discord:

https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu

New Ship added: Plutus (Hangar Technology)

New Passive Item added: Scrap Shredder (Factory Technology)

New Passive Item added: Valuable Repairs (Factory Technology)

New Passive Item added: Thoughtful Enhancements (Factory Technology)

New Passive Item added: Regenerative Evasion (Biolab Technology)

New Passive Item added: Momentum Breaker (Biolab Technology)

New Achievements added

-> You can research the new ship and passives in the Colony Ship!

Ship changes: Apollo (Start Hull 175->200)

Ship changes: Dactyl (Start Hull 180->190)

Bug fixed: "Missing crew mate portrait" bug

Bug fixed: "Sector timer problems" bug

Bug fixed: "Technology research not clickable" bug

Bug fixed: "Wrong stats on scalable items" bug

Performance improvements

Have fun!

-brimsel