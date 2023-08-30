 Skip to content

Light Speed Ride Out update for 30 August 2023

Light Speed Ride Out v0.34 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12066861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes several bug fixes and a multitude of new passive items with unique abilities. As usual, this update also introduces a new ship. The new ship and the passive items can be researched in the colony ship.

Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.

Join us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu

  • New Ship added: Plutus (Hangar Technology)
  • New Passive Item added: Scrap Shredder (Factory Technology)
  • New Passive Item added: Valuable Repairs (Factory Technology)
  • New Passive Item added: Thoughtful Enhancements (Factory Technology)
  • New Passive Item added: Regenerative Evasion (Biolab Technology)
  • New Passive Item added: Momentum Breaker (Biolab Technology)
  • New Achievements added

-> You can research the new ship and passives in the Colony Ship!

  • Ship changes: Apollo (Start Hull 175->200)
  • Ship changes: Dactyl (Start Hull 180->190)

  • Bug fixed: "Missing crew mate portrait" bug
  • Bug fixed: "Sector timer problems" bug
  • Bug fixed: "Technology research not clickable" bug
  • Bug fixed: "Wrong stats on scalable items" bug
  • Performance improvements

Have fun!
-brimsel

