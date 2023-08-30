Day of Knowledge

On Knowledge Day, it's time to make some new pleasant discoveries in the world of the Sphere. Do you think that you already know every nook and cranny of Erikuria and Tir Tuaid, and nothing will surprise you? The famous Spherian library is back, and, in addition to fresh knowledge, new wonderful gifts await you in it!

Talk to the Assistant Lorekeeper next to Cinderkreg if you are fighting on the side of the human kingdom or near the Ghara Headquarters if you are one of Vagroth's loyal demons. By completing a number of his tasks, you can get various useful items and discover daily quests with additional rewards.

By killing monsters and completing Guardian Quests, you can earn Sage Coins, which can be exchanged for extremely valuable rewards:

🔹powerful equipment (helmets with 6 gem slots and special properties),

🔹 various elixirs that increase experience, drop, attack and defense and remove negative effects,

🔹new unique titles "Seeker of Knowledge" and "Sage".

In the in-game store, you can find special potions that increase the number of coins that drop out, and additional coins.

Good luck!