 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 30 August 2023

Day of Knowledge

Share · View all patches · Build 12066756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On Knowledge Day, it's time to make some new pleasant discoveries in the world of the Sphere. Do you think that you already know every nook and cranny of Erikuria and Tir Tuaid, and nothing will surprise you? The famous Spherian library is back, and, in addition to fresh knowledge, new wonderful gifts await you in it!

Talk to the Assistant Lorekeeper next to Cinderkreg if you are fighting on the side of the human kingdom or near the Ghara Headquarters if you are one of Vagroth's loyal demons. By completing a number of his tasks, you can get various useful items and discover daily quests with additional rewards.

By killing monsters and completing Guardian Quests, you can earn Sage Coins, which can be exchanged for extremely valuable rewards:

🔹powerful equipment (helmets with 6 gem slots and special properties),

🔹 various elixirs that increase experience, drop, attack and defense and remove negative effects,

🔹new unique titles "Seeker of Knowledge" and "Sage".

In the in-game store, you can find special potions that increase the number of coins that drop out, and additional coins.

Good luck!

Changed files in this update

Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link