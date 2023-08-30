On the Highway to Release 8/30/2023

Hey, everyone!

We have released one of the largest updates to the demo version. We are happy to get the feedback from the G.Round platform and from our Discord server. We managed to do a lot of work while preparing for the release of an open demo version of our game.

And now let’s do the news about 0.1.732 version!

We rewrote previous dialogues and even added new ones. In addition, we paid great attention to the emotions which the main characters and npc depict on the screen, as well as clarified their goals in the game.

We have not just updated the combat, but have created epic versions of super attacks. Of course, we did not forget about the balance and finalized it in full detail.

Also you will come across a lot of improvements and UI changes during the game.

There is a new window that appears at the beginning of the demo, which warns players about saving. In order to avoid system errors it is not advisable to quit the game while saving. We have also created new settings and reworked some of the old ones.





In addition to the considerable work noted above, we've worked on some bugs, as well as on the long overdue improvements. Naturally, there is still a lot of interesting work ahead, but you will see its results in the next update.

And we are preparing for big events, which we will announce very soon.

Let's keep in touch!