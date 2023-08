Share · View all patches · Build 12066624 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 11:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riders,

Large Asteroid is spawned on the way to the next Stage:



It's fully destructible, so you may dig into it to find XP items and cover from enemies:





Gameplay recording:



Also, there were more changes:

rework Asteroid spawn system (the system which throws small asteroids into stage):

small asteroids drop HealthPack items;

spawn small Destructible Asteroids to provide basic cover from enemies;

improvements of Camera movement

bugfixes and SFX updates

Thanks!

Bonus recording of backend view of the game stage in Unity: