Officially launched on September 2nd, with a discounted initial price of $2.2

Dear warriors, hello. I am the producer of 'Fate Heroes' and it is an honor to meet you all again. Previously, 'Fate Hero' also underwent a second test. Thank you very much for your trial and dedication. At the same time, we have received feedback from many enthusiastic players. After continuous optimization, the development phase has all ended and we are officially preparing for the final sprint before the game is released.

We have decided to be pleased to inform everyone that 'Fate Heroes' has been officially released on September 2nd.

The first week price is only $2.2!

Compared to the Demo version, it also brings more new content, including 2 new maps (including Endless Mode), new guardian pets, and new magical skills~