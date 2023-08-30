Keyboard and Joystick Prompts

Today I've released an update that overhauls the instructions and improves how you learn to play Mini Matches.

The old system dropped every player into the same tutorial, and showed the same basic controls. This update improves things by introducing game-mode specific button prompts.

Every time you start a match with a new controller or keyboard configuration, the game will show you the controls you need for the specific game mode you're playing. Once you've mastered them, it'll stop prompting you until you encounter a new interaction in a new mode.

As well as improving the instructions, I've also fixed several rendering bugs, fixed an issue with vanishing borders, and stopped the game freezing when one player got too far ahead!

Happy Playing,

Philip