Update 2.27.2.47

Missions

The minimum Battle Rating of sessions in which strike UAVs are available has been increased from 10.7 to 11.3.

Ground vehicles

Fuzed projectiles that ricochet off the ground now detonate at a much shorter distance from the ricochet point.

A bug that caused a lack of illuminating light in night-time ground battles has been fixed.

A bug that caused a brief display of thermal imagery from the thermal sights in third-person view when switching the camera from third-person to sniper mode has been fixed.

ZT3A2 — a bug that caused an offset of the coaxial machine gun which also made firing the guns shoot above the target has been fixed. (Report)

A bug where if rounds hit an enemy vehicle and a display of the “Shell destroyed” message in the impact camera shows, damaged icons in red for components and the crew would display, even if the vehicle hit did not receive any damage has been fixed.

A bug that caused ATGM lock-ons to switch to other objects with high-temperatures such as rockets has been fixed.

Aircraft

SK60B, SAAB-105G, SAAB-105OE — a bug that caused damage to be displayed even though the tail was shot off has been fixed.

— the weight of suspended armament per wing has been increased from 500kg to 550kg. Q-5A — a bug that caused two inboard empty pylons to be shown on each wing when using the Type-130-2 missile has been fixed. (Report)

— a bug that caused the wrong number of turrets to display in the vehicle’s stat card (4 instead of 2) has been fixed. Lightning F.53 — a bug that made it impossible to copy a weapon loadout that had 48 x RP rockets and 144 x SNEB type 23 rockets has been fixed.

— a bug that caused the x-ray view of the outboard 30mm Akan m/55 guns to remain even when this gun was detached has been fixed. Su-25T, Su-39 — a bug that caused the button for the infrared countermeasures to not work has been fixed.

Interface

A bug that caused the first-round replenishment indicator to disappear when opening the scoreboard in ground battles has been fixed.

The readability of the hit camera tooltip has been improved. Regular hits to vehicles are now displayed in orange, while a non-damaging hit is now shown in green.

A bug that caused the tooltip of torpedoes in-game when hovering over them to display an incorrect depth has been fixed.

A bug that caused a large number of rewards for actions in the battle results tooltip screen to clip outside of the screen has been fixed.

A bug that caused armor-piercing shells on stealth belts to display incorrectly in the protection analysis screen has been fixed.

A bug that caused the multifunctional menu in battle whilst in an aircraft with a ballistic computer for guns to erroneously show missiles active has been fixed.

The ability to display the names on markers of allied players only in squads has been added to the settings.

A bug that, in some cases, caused the filter of preferred maps to incorrectly display a lower Battle Rating has been fixed.

Graphics

Ka-Chi — a bug that caused vehicle tracks to incorrectly display in the sky for other players has been fixed. (Report)

Other

The incorrect activation time for the sale of coupons from the “Summer Extreme” event has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.