Paragon: The Overprime Video Sharing Event

■ Event Rewards

Participating in either Event 1 or Event 2 will grant all participating Warriors 2000 Renar

Among the Warriors who participate in both Event 1 and Event 2, 50 will be chosen by a random draw to receive 100 Kima

*Please note that participating in the same event twice is not allowed. Only the initial submission will be considered.

Event 1: PS Beta Test Video Sharing Event

Paragon: The Overprime is expanding to another dimension!

The CBT (Closed Beta Test) for PlayStation 5 is just around the corner!

We've prepared an event to share the excitement with even more Warriors.

■ Event Period

August 30, 2023 ~ September 11, 2023 12:00 (KST)

■ How to Participate

Share the YouTube video with the provided hashtags or upload the video to your personal channel

*Hashtags: #ParagonTheOverprime #PS5 #RegisterNOW Fill out the designated format in the Discord channel [PS5 Welcome New Planet] and share the shared or uploaded video link there

*Check below for the video

■ Please Share This Video!

*Check below for the video

Download Video: [Download]

A major Update for Paragon: The Overprime to accompany the last days of summer!

In celebration of the Mastery System Update on August 29, 2023, we've prepared a Video Sharing event.

■ Event Period

August 30, 2023 ~ September 4, 2023 12:00 (KST)

■ How to Participate

Share the YouTube video with the provided hashtags or upload the video to your personal channel

*Hashtags: #ParagonTheOverprime #MasterSkin #BecomeAMaster Fill out the designated format in the Discord channel [Sharing the new Update!] and share the shared or uploaded video link there

*Check below for the video

■ Please Share This Video!

*Check below for the video

Download Video: [Download]

Only submissions following the designated format in Discord will be considered valid.

Failure to adhere to the designated format may result in the inability to participate in the Discord channel.

The uploaded videos must remain public. Any video deletion or change in public status will lead to exclusion from the draw.

Incorrect video links or videos not related to the topic may lead to post deletion and disqualification from receiving rewards.

