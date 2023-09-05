MX vs ATV Legends Patch 2.05

Due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback on 2023 Unadilla, we've decided to leave the track unchanged despite the difference in the actual race event.
Track features on 2023 Loretta Lynn's have been updated to be more like the actual race event.
Supercross and Nationals online playlists have been updated. Thanks for all your feedback this Summer. Keep it coming.
Controller vibration has been totally overhauled! Feel the difference when the RPMs hit the redline or your tires start to slip.
New Gear! Thor Prime Rival jersey and pants in 4 standard colors and 1 custom!
Get ready to lay down some hot laps! Leaderboards are coming soon!
Detailed changelog
UI: Increased the font size of body text in most menus.
UI: Updated Locker and Parts icons for increased legibility.
UI: Vibration settings have been moved from Gameplay Settings to Control Settings.
UI: Fixed a persistent and long-standing crash in the menu input legend system.
Environment: Updated track features on 2023 Loretta Lynn's to be more like the actual race event.
Environment: Added ramps and other Free Ride gameplay elements to 2023 Pro Motocross tracks.
Gameplay: AI improvements to track navigation and course correction, especially when negotiating 180° turns.
Gameplay: Fixed a rare bug would trigger the same Near Wreck animations multiple times in a row.
Gameplay: Adjusted timing required to perform dual-stick stunts to make it easier to perform if pressing the stunt button before providing the stunt input on the sticks.
Gameplay: Fixed issue allowing reversing to overcome the brake control restrictions during some stunt and near wreck animations.
Gameplay: Tweaked control restrictions on ground stunts.
Gameplay: Smoothed camera movements when driving on sloped surfaces and when ascending/descending in-air.
Gameplay: Fixed a persistent and long-standing crash in the system for updating career data.
Gameplay: Overhauled the controller vibration system and added more options for controlling the haptic feedback experience.
Gameplay: Added vibration feedback when reaching the RPM redline.
Audio: Fixed missing localized voiceover for non-English languages.
Online: Updated Supercross and Nationals online playlists based on feedback and player data gathered during the Summercross event. Supercross is now 5 laps with a 60-second lobby. Nationals is now 3 laps with a 90-second lobby.
Online: Leaderboard infrastructure is in place. Over the course of this patch we will start collecting lap times and refining the system. Expect the full Leaderboard release in the next patch.
Online: Improved server stability and error reporting.
Online: Fixed a bug which could cause the wrong riders to appear on the podium if a spectator was present or if a player left the match.
Online: Improved the clarity Spectators in the race results by marking and sorting their positions correctly and nullifying their stats.
Customization: Added Thor Prime Rival jersey and pants in 4 standard colors and 1 custom.
Physics: Made it easier to seat-bounce while leaning with the right-stick.
Physics: Significantly increased the wreck thresholds when sliding, especially at high-speed.
Physics: Fixed uncommon bug causing a wreck to trigger after turning or sliding in corners.
Physics: Slightly shortened the length of time the clutch boost is applied to reduce overall acceleration when using the clutch.
Animation: Improved ATV stunt animations and fixed several instances of the rider's torso twisting.
Animation: Improved blending of tear-off animation with the other riding animations.
