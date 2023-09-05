 Skip to content

MX vs ATV Legends update for 5 September 2023

MX vs ATV Legends Patch 2.05

Highlights
  • Due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback on 2023 Unadilla, we've decided to leave the track unchanged despite the difference in the actual race event.
  • Track features on 2023 Loretta Lynn's have been updated to be more like the actual race event.
  • Supercross and Nationals online playlists have been updated. Thanks for all your feedback this Summer. Keep it coming.
  • Controller vibration has been totally overhauled! Feel the difference when the RPMs hit the redline or your tires start to slip.
  • New Gear! Thor Prime Rival jersey and pants in 4 standard colors and 1 custom!
  • Get ready to lay down some hot laps! Leaderboards are coming soon!
Detailed changelog
  • UI: Increased the font size of body text in most menus.
  • UI: Updated Locker and Parts icons for increased legibility.
  • UI: Vibration settings have been moved from Gameplay Settings to Control Settings.
  • UI: Fixed a persistent and long-standing crash in the menu input legend system.
  • Environment: Updated track features on 2023 Loretta Lynn's to be more like the actual race event.
  • Environment: Added ramps and other Free Ride gameplay elements to 2023 Pro Motocross tracks.
  • Gameplay: AI improvements to track navigation and course correction, especially when negotiating 180° turns.
  • Gameplay: Fixed a rare bug would trigger the same Near Wreck animations multiple times in a row.
  • Gameplay: Adjusted timing required to perform dual-stick stunts to make it easier to perform if pressing the stunt button before providing the stunt input on the sticks.
  • Gameplay: Fixed issue allowing reversing to overcome the brake control restrictions during some stunt and near wreck animations.
  • Gameplay: Tweaked control restrictions on ground stunts.
  • Gameplay: Smoothed camera movements when driving on sloped surfaces and when ascending/descending in-air.
  • Gameplay: Fixed a persistent and long-standing crash in the system for updating career data.
  • Gameplay: Overhauled the controller vibration system and added more options for controlling the haptic feedback experience.
  • Gameplay: Added vibration feedback when reaching the RPM redline.
  • Audio: Fixed missing localized voiceover for non-English languages.
  • Online: Updated Supercross and Nationals online playlists based on feedback and player data gathered during the Summercross event. Supercross is now 5 laps with a 60-second lobby. Nationals is now 3 laps with a 90-second lobby.
  • Online: Leaderboard infrastructure is in place. Over the course of this patch we will start collecting lap times and refining the system. Expect the full Leaderboard release in the next patch.
  • Online: Improved server stability and error reporting.
  • Online: Fixed a bug which could cause the wrong riders to appear on the podium if a spectator was present or if a player left the match.
  • Online: Improved the clarity Spectators in the race results by marking and sorting their positions correctly and nullifying their stats.
  • Customization: Added Thor Prime Rival jersey and pants in 4 standard colors and 1 custom.
  • Physics: Made it easier to seat-bounce while leaning with the right-stick.
  • Physics: Significantly increased the wreck thresholds when sliding, especially at high-speed.
  • Physics: Fixed uncommon bug causing a wreck to trigger after turning or sliding in corners.
  • Physics: Slightly shortened the length of time the clutch boost is applied to reduce overall acceleration when using the clutch.
  • Animation: Improved ATV stunt animations and fixed several instances of the rider's torso twisting.
  • Animation: Improved blending of tear-off animation with the other riding animations.

