フィッシュオアチキン update for 30 August 2023

BugFix3

Build 12066113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calm down

.
A bug where switching floors once a mission was cleared would cause it to be cleared immediately afterwards has been fixed.
Also, a bug where damage mission accumulations did not reset has been fixed.

