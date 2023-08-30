Major Changes:

-fixed issue where leaving crab cave brings you to library instead of the forest.

-added crystal clam (ability to make refined crystal orbs without completing quests)

-introduced "scone" the squid who presents to you the giant clam that gives you refined orbs

-added asmodeus end sequence as well as credits and post credits content

-added lavatubes content including new bosses

-added water tunnel connector region (not really much to do here but its a cool sight seeing moment)

-fixed issue with camera moving off to the side and staying there during Marl culdron scene

-fixed an issue where the lost and found dog could get stuck on the wall while moving away from the player

-fixed an issue where game crashes upon interacting with location that cauldron SHOULD before you get it back from marls

-fixed an issue where battle back wouldnt load in if you had lost a fight to shell pups in fight club and this was accompanied by massive reduction in frame rate.

-fixed an issue where the worms despawn during the wasp hive fight. (hoping i didnt break anything with this fix)

-loose crystals now spawn on the ground every 900 seconds around crystal formations

-New items: Crystals, Crystal Powder, Liquid Crystal, Crystal Evolution, Stone Dust, Gravel, Sand

-game now makes sure you have enough bag space before letting you use machete or pick axe (previously only worked with wood axe)

-can now make concrete and use it for constructions

-new enemies in the island spine

-new area in the island spine that will let you complete the Franks quest line

-added fire and water spirit to obtainable party members

-added ability to load game from combat by pressing esc key

-fixed issue where conversation with the franks took place through a black screen

-fixed black screen error in telescope

-fixed black screen when heading to pond for fishing in fall zone

-fixed issue where swamp would cause crashes in music player

Minor Changes:

-fixed no collision issue on wall next to sky temple door.

-fixed various spelling mistakes

-fixed issue where Trogus would disappear after winning the fight against him.

-trogus temple now has guards that prevent you from entering once you come back (for now) = teaser for expansion

-fixed issue where rat picture doesnt disappear in board game mini game

-can now find live crabs in the shallows of the island spine (crabs are used for fishing and later cooking)

-fixed an issue where you could stand in the sky in the crystal forest

-fixed issue where jemjell was the fastest creature on earth at lvl 1

-fixed pathing issues on rock formation in crystal forest

-fixed issue in telescope tree fort where cauldron showed 4 icons