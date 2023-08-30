 Skip to content

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 30 August 2023

Join us for an official play test this Thursday!

Build 12066039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We have almost everything we need for the Early Access release, but we NEED to do more play testing with as many players as possible weekly. Join us for an official play test this Thursday!

