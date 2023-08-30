- Optimized the bugs triggered after returning from the egg house to the museum
- Game related information/food can be accessed through Weibo and the "White Night Museum", and daily food can be changed~
- There will be a sequel!! But I haven't figured out how to do it yet. I will definitely change the engine, and I will make it myself. I will definitely learn from your experience this time. Thank you very much for your feedback~
- It seems that there may still be a flashback issue But we have basically achieved maximum optimization. If there are still many feedback card refunds, we will focus on further optimization in September. Please remember to archive at any time!
- The only difference is that there is no achievement system. You are welcome to search for game names and download and play locally on the network disk.
- This work will participate in the Beijing Nuclear Fusion Field on September 9th and September 10th! Booth D42, welcome to capture offline~
- For purchasing related peripherals, the set can be moved to the TB online store: "Ink Dye Universe" for selection. Thank you very much for your support!
Byakuya Museum update for 30 August 2023
8.30 Update instructions and instructions on card refunds, information, and peri
