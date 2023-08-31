 Skip to content

Mr. Pumpkin Adventure update for 31 August 2023

《南瓜先生》黑屏问题修复

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG fixed

The issue where players might encounter a black screen or half-black screen has been fixed. You can now enjoy playing without any problems!

