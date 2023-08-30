We added DE, FR & RU Localizations.
Criminal Archives: Alphabetic Murders Collector's Edition update for 30 August 2023
New Languages Available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2388071 Depot 2388071
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2388072
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2388073
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2388074
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update