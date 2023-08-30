 Skip to content

Criminal Archives: Alphabetic Murders Collector's Edition update for 30 August 2023

New Languages Available!

Build 12065936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added DE, FR & RU Localizations.

