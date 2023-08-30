 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R update for 30 August 2023

Leone Abbacchio joins the fight as the newest DLC addition!

Share · View all patches · Build 12065840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Despite having a dark past and cold demeanor, Leone Abbacchio remained one of the most reliable members of Bucciarati's gang.

Early access begins today for Season Pass holders and available to all on Friday!

A total of 50 characters from "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" have joined the game to create a dream match that transcends time and generations!

"Was that a little excessive?"

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001014/JoJos_Bizarre_Adventure_AllStar_Battle_R_Season_Pass/

Changed depots in dev-release-patched-preview branch

View more data in app history for build 12065840
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1372111 Depot 1372111
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link