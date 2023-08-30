 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 30 August 2023

Patch V1.0.9

Patch V1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added DPS as battle report stat
  • Added sorting options to Storage
  • There is now a chance to acquire Mythril ores from battles
    -- Mythril ore drops additional to items at approximately the same rate
    -- Mythril ore rarity is tied to item rarity

Changes

  • Strength (STR) will now also increase physical resist by an equal amount
  • Reduced Bannerlords healing from 25% to 15% max HP
  • Reduced Crusade damage from 10% to 8% of weight
  • Added diminishing returns to freeze
  • Burn damage will now increase by 10% with every tick, up to 20 stacks (673% max)
  • 'Eternal Flame' Skill will now increase base burn damage by up to 60%
  • Adjusted stats on Copper, Steel and Knight sets to better reflect their purpose
  • Clicking on the 'Back' button will now always bring you to the Entrance
  • removed 'Entrance' button from Map
  • Improvements to Forge:
    -- When putting an item on the anvil, only relevant items will be shown
    -- You can substitute any ingredient in the Forge with a matching rarity Mythril ore

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could select multiple Artifacts at once
  • Fixed a bug where the passives of Veterans were not displayed correctly

