 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Revive & Prosper update for 30 August 2023

Dev will play Revive & Prosper

Share · View all patches · Build 12065754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first stream of the most recent version that contains major change which have impact on the gameplay - slopes.

Join us on our journey though the gameplay and we hope you will enjoy our game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2247761 Depot 2247761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link