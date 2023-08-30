 Skip to content

Sprite Forge update for 30 August 2023

Sprite Forge 1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 12065682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: issue with undoing action on other layers.
Fixed: Frequent generation leads to incorrect output of the number of sprites.
Fixed: Pixels were drawn incorrectly during generation.
Fixed: problem with zooming while drawing.

