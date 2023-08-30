 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory Idle update for 30 August 2023

Version 166

Share · View all patches · Build 12065498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Added game window options to the settings.
2. Added a special reward to the achievement screen.

So, not too big of an update ;)

Changed files in this update

Territory Idle Content Depot 1017101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link