Idle Build RPG update for 30 August 2023

V1.1.10

  1. The amount of blood restored by the soul-stirring lantern is adjusted from 1 point to 5 points.
  2. The resurrection time is adjusted from 30 seconds to 22 seconds
    3.Fix the rebound damage BUG in statistics

