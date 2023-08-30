 Skip to content

YinYang Street update for 30 August 2023

Full version has been released! Grab the launch month bonus in a limited time!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today’s one of the ghost festivals in China, a perfect time to play horror games. The full version of YinYang Street has been released with a 10% discount lasting for one week. Your progress in Demo can be carried over to the full version.

A DLC called Fan Pack is available now as launch month bonus. Wallpaper Pack, Mini Art Book and Mini Soundtrack are included. All purchasers can grab it before September 30th, 2023.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2546330/

Last but not least, feel free to ask us if you have any questions or opinions about YinYang Street!
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/5jYpxTNMWS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CubeGameCN
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CubeGameCN
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cubegamecn

