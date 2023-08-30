 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 30 August 2023

Version 0.47 QOL updates

Brutal TD update for 30 August 2023

Version 0.47 QOL updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.47

Volume system changed.
Volume text options for music is now labeled music volume instead of just volume.
Fixed an issue with the volume not setting correctly.
Added an option to change the sound effects volume for all collisions, level completed, and any thing else that uses sound effects.
Fixed an issue with the shield buddy shield layer not triggering collision sounds in some cases.
Fixed an issue with the second shield layer not trigger collision sounds in some cases.
Death noise now plays properly every time the player gets a game over.
The yellow grid bg on level 6 has been made less harsh to make it easier to see the enemies on that stage.
Reduced the “sun” boss’s health on level 6 to 8000 for phase 4 and 5750 for phase 5. Increased money given for “sun” boss phases 4 and 5.

