 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

InterNULL update for 30 August 2023

Optimization Update (8)

Share · View all patches · Build 12065292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Many of non-noticeable/subtle changes to optimize the game

-Switch in the Server Room is faster at deleting copies

-Prefabs in the VR world can now be deleted

-Two small things added to the ending sequence

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2380811 Depot 2380811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2380812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link