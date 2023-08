Hi there, hares!

<LAPIN> has been officially released!

You can check out the entire story and contents, 94 kinds of steam achievements!

Join the adorable rabbits on their journey!

※ The official release version of Steam costs $18.99, but it will be sold at a discount of $15.99, the same price as Early Access, for a week after its release. Starting September 6, the price will be raised to the official release version.

