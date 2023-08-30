- Added a shortcut to upgrading weapons and traps in the weapon/trap info page
- Experimenting with style changing buttons to make it clearer which texts are actually buttons vs text
- Few bug fixes and minor updates (that shouldn't affect save games at all)
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 30 August 2023
v1.0.4 Upgrade QoL
