V1.0.8 版本更新 Update

1、修复购买武器后无法装备的问题

2、优化及新增可以调节声音的设置界面

Fix the issue of inability to equip after purchasing weapons Optimize and add a setting interface that can adjust sound

物资简介：

矿石：可通过初始新手关卡《月球漫步》或去水星采集获得

能量：可从开局月球或水星采集获得、能量可通过矿石提炼或空战战利品获得

食物：可通过击败虫星怪物获得

Material Introduction:

Mineral: can be obtained through the initial beginner level "Moonwalk" or by collecting from Mercury

Energy: can be collected from the Moon or Mercury at the beginning, and can be obtained through ore extraction or air combat spoils

Food: can be obtained by defeating Worm Star monsters

通告：为提升游戏品质与减速更新频率（玩家反馈每次打开游戏都会有更新感到不适），现从周更改为每月一次更新，每次更新将完善游戏玩法）

Notice: In order to improve the quality of the game and slow down the update frequency (players have reported discomfort with updates every time they open the game), it is now changed from weekly to monthly updates, which will improve the gameplay