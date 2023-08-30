[Mecha Frenzy] Update is Out Now | New Public Demo & 20% Discount

Hi Adventurers!

After months of development, we finally launched the update [Mecha Frenzy]! This update brings a comprehensive overhaul to the Mecha System of Oblivion Override, including active & passive features, ultimate abilities, and fusion evolution. We also introduced new Mecha Styles to be unlocked in the Mecha Room. You can find more details in our previous dev log.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/6250485953045448273

Along with this major update, we are offering a 20% discount on the game for two weeks. For new players who are still considering, we have prepared a demo of Oblivion Override for you to experience a portion of the early-game content. This new demo is now available on the Steam store page and will remain open to download.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1952370

After purchasing, the progress in the demo version can be carried over to the early access version for continued playing.

Please be aware that due to significant changes in the new version, your current run will not be saved after the update.

Mecha System Revamp:

Each Mecha now starts with a fixed Active Skill and a new Passive Skill .

and a new . Mecha can combine with specific evolution features to create powerful Fusion Abilities .

. Redesigned mecha ultimate abilities, which can now be activated earlier.

Mecha-exclusive abilities now require the consumption of Nanite for activation.

Mecha Redesign and New Styles:

Redesigned Mecha [Crimson] and [LEE] .

and . Added new Mecha [Vik] and [Conte]. You can obtain the corresponding mecha chips for unlocking them at the Dulce Base.

Other Mecha Adjustments:

Reduced the Nanite consumption for evolution refresh from 10 to 5.

Adjusted the position of the Mecha Room to be opposite Nico’s Studio.

Added Mecha Data Pad to showcase specific skills, evolution information, and data records for each mecha.

Optimizations:

Significantly reduced the upgrade cost of Talent Tree.

Optimized the effect of [Lend A Hand] in the Alert system, which now also affects initial weapons.

Improved the drop rates of the [Chip · Yulecide].

Enhanced randomness in the Factory level.

Optimized the release mechanism for the [Scarlet Crest] skill to prevent accidental continuous casting.

Improved the attack sound effects of certain monsters.

Optimized the data storage structure.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the bug where missile-type skills always crit when having [Interconnection] active.

Fixed the bug where missile-type skills wouldn’t life steal when having both [Interconnection] and [Mortal Combat] active.

Fixed the bug where elite enemies in the Factory would stop appearing under high alert.

Fixed the bug where triggering the Tristan battle would fail when DNA blocking was active.

Fixed the bug where unlocked Mecha in the Mecha Room would appear as virtual states upon re-entering the game.

Fixed the bug where certain combat rooms in the Data Center wouldn’t settle properly.

Fixed the bug where the achievement [Money As Solution] could be potentially missed, resulting in the inability to complete it.

Attempted to fix the bug where canceling consecutive basic attack commands was not possible.

If you encounter any problem or bug, join the official Discord server and our admins will help address the issues.