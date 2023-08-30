Patch 1.029

Notice: There are quite a few things happening in my life right now, such as possibly moving, so if I don't release an update for a bit, don't worry.
Oh, by the way the soundtrack is out on Steam. It's free. Woo.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2442990/
Patch notes:
-
Added some additional particle effects to some animations since they felt like they were missing something.
-
Added screenshake to some animations where appliable, for example - explosions or ground shaking attacks. (For enemies too.)
-
Float mechanic - Added a small slider on the bottom right to make it easier to understand when you can float and when you can't. It will be visible when the float is active. (This slider is invisible in Hardcore Gravity mode.)
-
Input settings - Double Tap/Stick flick timer customization has now been added. This is to address the input sensetivity feedback, as some players felt that Double Tap/Double Flick was too sensetive, which may help to prevent accidental double taps/double stick flicks if you reduce it or increase it. (Default - 0.75)
While I don't see much of a problem reducing it in code myself, I feel like default double tap works just fine for the keyboard, so if you are having some problems with that, feel free to play around with that settings.
Changed files in this update