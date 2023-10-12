Patch 1.21 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

■Patch Notes (Version 1.21)
・Italian, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian added
・Minor bug fixes
We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 gameplay experience.
