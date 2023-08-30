Statistics & Cards

Hello, bees!

We are happy to announce that Steam has made it possible for us to create cards, icons and backgrounds. Our designer has already set to work and we will add them soon!

Today our team worked just as hard as in previous days.

We have done:

**Added statistics for resources, storages and turrets

Fixed a bug when bees got stuck on islands

Fixed a bug where the build menu would not open after firing in first person

Fixed bug with double research

School building model fixed**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2345020/Bee_Island/