Statistics & Cards

Bee Island update for 30 August 2023

30 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, bees!

We are happy to announce that Steam has made it possible for us to create cards, icons and backgrounds. Our designer has already set to work and we will add them soon!

Today our team worked just as hard as in previous days.
We have done:

  • **Added statistics for resources, storages and turrets
  • Fixed a bug when bees got stuck on islands
  • Fixed a bug where the build menu would not open after firing in first person
  • Fixed bug with double research
  • School building model fixed**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2345020/Bee_Island/

