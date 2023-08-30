[Update] Adding a system that can interrupt and save (Ver. 1.0.10)

August 30

The following updates have been made

.

Added temporary save function.

Added a save function that allows you to interrupt a battle and resume from there the next time.

Temporary save can be loaded once and the data will be deleted.

To save, open the pause screen during a battle and click the button at the top.

The timing of saving is the moment when each wave is switched, so when resuming, you will start from the beginning of the wave you interrupted. (Therefore, you cannot save in Wave 1.)

Please note that, due to specifications, souls that are floating in the air without being collected at the time of the WAVE changeover will disappear.

In the WAVE of the boss, it has been modified so that it does not move to the next WAVE as long as the boss is still alive.

Fixed the existence of hidden elements after clearing the game to make them easier to find.

Adjustment of the color of damage figures in certain stages, as it was difficult to see the damage.

Adjusted the color of the gauge to make it easier to see the enemy's strength in certain stages.

Fixed a bug that the layout of the result screen sometimes collapsed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug in which the layout would collapse when pausing at certain times.

Other minor fixes.

That's all.

Author's comment

The main update is the "Temporary save" feature.

Also, since a month and a half has passed since the game's release, I have made the hidden elements after clearing the game a little easier to understand.

I hid it a little right after the release of the game because it was fun to look for the hidden elements, but I decided it was time to make it easier to find them.

I will continue to update the game and work on the official release version in parallel, so I hope you will look forward to it.