Patchnote [08/30/23]

Artifacts

The maximum level of artifact potential has been raised from 10 to 15.

Interface

As part of the fight against cheaters, we have made changes to the mechanic of how enemy health bars work to prevent cheats from using them to automatically target an opponent.



Now the enemy's health bar is displayed below the scope, and when you press the "Tab" key, his mark remains stationary at the detection location.

Balance

Armour

AH-2 Nomad Suit

Bleeding 0 → -0.25

Worn AH-3 Seeker Suit

Stamina regeneration 0 → 2%

Bleeding 0 → -0.25

AH-3 Seeker Suit

Stamina regeneration 0 → 3%

Bleeding 0 → -0.25

Worn AH-4 Raider

Bullet resistance 110 → 111

Stamina regeneration 0 → 4%

Bleeding 0 → -0.25

RAPS AH-4 Raider

Bullet resistance 130 → 131

Stamina regeneration 0 → 4%

Bleeding 0 → -0.25

RAPS Spanner

Bullet resistance 152 → 154

RAPS AH-5 Pilgrim

Stamina regeneration 0 → 4%

Worn AH-6 Nomad

Bleeding -0.5 → -0.75

RAPS AH-6 Nomad

Bleeding -0.5 → -1

Weapons

Every machine gun

Additional hip-fire spread 2.35 → 2

DP

Damage 25 → 25.5

Minimal damage 18.8 → 19

RPK-74

Minimal damage 19.4 → 19.5

L86A1

Damage 29.5 → 31

Minimal damage 22.5 - 23

Old HK G3A1

Minimal damage 22.5 → 23

Worn HK G3A1

Minimal damage 26.5 → 27

HK G3A1

Minimal damage 32.5 → 33.2

AKM

Damage 25.8 → 26.5

Minimal damage 18 → 19

FN F2000

Damage 30.2 → 30

Minimal damage 24.5 → 24.1

FN F2000 Tactical

Damage 34.5 → 34

Minimal damage 27.9 → 27.5

Worn SKS

Damage 23 → 25

Minimal damage 18.1 → 24.4

Rate of fire 360 → 300

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80

Spread 0.2 → 0.15

Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85

Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.85

SKS

Damage 29 → 31.5

Minimal damage 22.9 → 30.8

Rate of fire 360 → 300

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80

Spread 0.2 → 0.15

Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85

Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.85

Worn M1A

Damage 35.4 → 32.0

Minimal damage 27.7 → 27.4

Rate of fire 360 → 400

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80

Spread 0.2 → 0.15

Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85

Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.8

M1A

Damage 41.5 → 37.5

Minimal damage 32.6 → 32.2

Rate of fire 360 → 400

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80

Spread 0.2 → 0.15

Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85

Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.8

FG-42 Whip

Damage 30.5 → 31.0

Minimal damage 30.5 → 31.0

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80

Spread 0.19 → 0.15

Additional hip-fire spread 3.81 → 3.85

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.8

Avalanche

Damage 74.5 → 75

Minimal damage 62.5 → 74

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80

Spread 0.180 → 0.15

Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85

Limb damage 0.65 → 0.85

SKT-40

Minimal damage 31 → 38.2

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

Worn SVT-40

Damage 46.6 → 46

Minimal damage 36.1 → 44.4

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

SVT-40

Damage 52.5 → 51.6

Minimal damage 40.6 → 49.8

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

AVT-40

Damage 50 → 48

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

Worn SVD

Minimal damage 49.6 → 61

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

SVD

Damage 68.4 → 68.2

Minimal damage 53.6 → 66

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

SVU

Damage 76.5 → 77

Minimal damage 60.8 → 75

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

WA2000

Minimal damage 75.8 → 92

Rate of fire 240 → 200

Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90

Spread 0.15 → 0.1

Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9

Other

7.62 mm Expanding Ammo

Armor-penetration -20 → -12.5

Project 6X4

Movement speed reduced from 3% to 1%

Models, animations, sounds

Updated model, animations and interaction sounds of SR-1 Gyurza

Updated the paint masks of unique faction suits

Updated textures of Punisher Armored Suit

Other changes and fixes

Added the ability to attach a keyсhain to the MG 42

Hammer, Hunting Knife and KO-1 are now available for barter at 3rd reputation level of Swamp Bases (previously at 5th)

Fixed a setting that removes marks in the world

Fixed opening interfaces via notifications (accepting trade, squad invites, etc.)

You can no longer die from emissions In safe zones

Thank you for your attention,

and good hunting in the Zone!