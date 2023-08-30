Patchnote [08/30/23]

Artifacts
The maximum level of artifact potential has been raised from 10 to 15.
Interface
As part of the fight against cheaters, we have made changes to the mechanic of how enemy health bars work to prevent cheats from using them to automatically target an opponent.
Now the enemy's health bar is displayed below the scope, and when you press the "Tab" key, his mark remains stationary at the detection location.
Balance
Armour
AH-2 Nomad Suit
- Bleeding 0 → -0.25
Worn AH-3 Seeker Suit
- Stamina regeneration 0 → 2%
- Bleeding 0 → -0.25
AH-3 Seeker Suit
- Stamina regeneration 0 → 3%
- Bleeding 0 → -0.25
Worn AH-4 Raider
- Bullet resistance 110 → 111
- Stamina regeneration 0 → 4%
- Bleeding 0 → -0.25
RAPS AH-4 Raider
- Bullet resistance 130 → 131
- Stamina regeneration 0 → 4%
- Bleeding 0 → -0.25
RAPS Spanner
- Bullet resistance 152 → 154
RAPS AH-5 Pilgrim
- Stamina regeneration 0 → 4%
Worn AH-6 Nomad
- Bleeding -0.5 → -0.75
RAPS AH-6 Nomad
- Bleeding -0.5 → -1
Weapons
Every machine gun
- Additional hip-fire spread 2.35 → 2
DP
- Damage 25 → 25.5
- Minimal damage 18.8 → 19
RPK-74
- Minimal damage 19.4 → 19.5
L86A1
- Damage 29.5 → 31
- Minimal damage 22.5 - 23
Old HK G3A1
- Minimal damage 22.5 → 23
Worn HK G3A1
- Minimal damage 26.5 → 27
HK G3A1
- Minimal damage 32.5 → 33.2
AKM
- Damage 25.8 → 26.5
- Minimal damage 18 → 19
FN F2000
- Damage 30.2 → 30
- Minimal damage 24.5 → 24.1
FN F2000 Tactical
- Damage 34.5 → 34
- Minimal damage 27.9 → 27.5
Worn SKS
- Damage 23 → 25
- Minimal damage 18.1 → 24.4
- Rate of fire 360 → 300
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80
- Spread 0.2 → 0.15
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85
- Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4
- Limb damage 0.65 → 0.85
SKS
- Damage 29 → 31.5
- Minimal damage 22.9 → 30.8
- Rate of fire 360 → 300
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80
- Spread 0.2 → 0.15
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85
- Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4
- Limb damage 0.65 → 0.85
Worn M1A
- Damage 35.4 → 32.0
- Minimal damage 27.7 → 27.4
- Rate of fire 360 → 400
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80
- Spread 0.2 → 0.15
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85
- Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4
- Limb damage 0.65 → 0.8
M1A
- Damage 41.5 → 37.5
- Minimal damage 32.6 → 32.2
- Rate of fire 360 → 400
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80
- Spread 0.2 → 0.15
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85
- Headshot damage 1.5 → 1.4
- Limb damage 0.65 → 0.8
FG-42 Whip
- Damage 30.5 → 31.0
- Minimal damage 30.5 → 31.0
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80
- Spread 0.19 → 0.15
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.81 → 3.85
- Limb damage 0.65 → 0.8
Avalanche
- Damage 74.5 → 75
- Minimal damage 62.5 → 74
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 80
- Spread 0.180 → 0.15
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.8 → 3.85
- Limb damage 0.65 → 0.85
SKT-40
- Minimal damage 31 → 38.2
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
Worn SVT-40
- Damage 46.6 → 46
- Minimal damage 36.1 → 44.4
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
SVT-40
- Damage 52.5 → 51.6
- Minimal damage 40.6 → 49.8
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
AVT-40
- Damage 50 → 48
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
Worn SVD
- Minimal damage 49.6 → 61
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
SVD
- Damage 68.4 → 68.2
- Minimal damage 53.6 → 66
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
SVU
- Damage 76.5 → 77
- Minimal damage 60.8 → 75
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
WA2000
- Minimal damage 75.8 → 92
- Rate of fire 240 → 200
- Distance of minimal damage 120 → 90
- Spread 0.15 → 0.1
- Additional hip-fire spread 3.85 → 3.9
Other
7.62 mm Expanding Ammo
- Armor-penetration -20 → -12.5
Project 6X4
- Movement speed reduced from 3% to 1%
Models, animations, sounds
Updated model, animations and interaction sounds of SR-1 Gyurza
- Updated the paint masks of unique faction suits
- Updated textures of Punisher Armored Suit
Other changes and fixes
- Added the ability to attach a keyсhain to the MG 42
- Hammer, Hunting Knife and KO-1 are now available for barter at 3rd reputation level of Swamp Bases (previously at 5th)
- Fixed a setting that removes marks in the world
- Fixed opening interfaces via notifications (accepting trade, squad invites, etc.)
- You can no longer die from emissions In safe zones
Thank you for your attention,
and good hunting in the Zone!
