Tanxl update for 30 August 2023

0.2B32 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Content Update :

  1. Added audio for receiving damage.
  2. Added audio to restore life.
  3. Added audio for mouse clicks.

Game Engine Update :

  1. Added audio to trigger map events.
  2. Added a gold coin component to the item module.
  3. Draw the test code of the module to add text display.
  4. Draw module addition and instantiate test code with macro control.
  5. Increase the setting of stepping on the red square to increase the gold coins.
  6. The data definition module adapts to the changes of the storage module.
  7. Add instantiation test version vertex shader.
  8. Change the map offset coordinate to 10x10.
  9. Draw module instantiation test code to add simplified texture array use.
  10. Added audio to restore health and mouse click.
  11. The item module has added an attribute component to record the character's attack power, defense power, and movement speed.
  12. The input module optimizes the judgment logic of mouse button pressing.
  13. Map module locates map data interface optimization duplicate code.
  14. Draw module constructor initialization variable reduction.

Changed files in this update

