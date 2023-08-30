0.2B32 Update

Game Content Update :
- Added audio for receiving damage.
- Added audio to restore life.
- Added audio for mouse clicks.
Game Engine Update :
- Added audio to trigger map events.
- Added a gold coin component to the item module.
- Draw the test code of the module to add text display.
- Draw module addition and instantiate test code with macro control.
- Increase the setting of stepping on the red square to increase the gold coins.
- The data definition module adapts to the changes of the storage module.
- Add instantiation test version vertex shader.
- Change the map offset coordinate to 10x10.
- Draw module instantiation test code to add simplified texture array use.
- Added audio to restore health and mouse click.
- The item module has added an attribute component to record the character's attack power, defense power, and movement speed.
- The input module optimizes the judgment logic of mouse button pressing.
- Map module locates map data interface optimization duplicate code.
- Draw module constructor initialization variable reduction.
Changed files in this update