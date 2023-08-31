 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 31 August 2023

[Ver 1.3.08310] Update Info

Build 12064725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the return tablet from appearing after the end of some bosses.

